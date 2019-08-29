Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.82

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and traded as high as $7.92. Community Bankers Trust shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 1,604 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million.

In other news, COO Jeffery Richard Cantrell sold 34,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $271,115.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,150 shares in the company, valued at $238,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John M. Oakey III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,861 shares of company stock worth $14,437 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 538.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 30.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.