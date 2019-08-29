Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 0.2% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,715 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $61.30. 108,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,087. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $82,359.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,871.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $94,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,535.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,777 shares of company stock worth $2,760,286 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

