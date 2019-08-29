Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Acquires $155,280.00 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Patrick Y. Yang bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $155,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,686.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Codexis by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Codexis by 4.1% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Codexis by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in Codexis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 20,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Codexis by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.