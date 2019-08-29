CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Director Sells $2,111,170.00 in Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $2,111,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,711 shares in the company, valued at $14,098,267.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.15. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Argus set a $66.00 target price on CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

