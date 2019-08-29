Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,288 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Clorox to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $156.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.07.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $3,215,086.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at $771,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.16. The company had a trading volume of 35,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,303. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.37. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $141.53 and a 1 year high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

