Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Laidlaw cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities set a $3.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Clearside Biomedical stock remained flat at $$0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. 29,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,738. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 22,213 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

