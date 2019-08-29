Citigroup Trims Apache (NYSE:APA) Target Price to $22.00

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APA. Wolfe Research raised Apache from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Apache from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on Apache and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.61.

APA stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.80. Apache has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apache will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Mark Meyer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,660.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $654,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Apache in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Apache by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Apache by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Apache by 4,074.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Apache by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

