Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Cintas worth $18,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 52.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 716.7% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 target price (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.44.

In other news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at $18,008,331.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTAS stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.10. 3,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,442. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $155.98 and a 1 year high of $270.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

