Churchill China (LON:CHH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,598.10

Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,598.10 and traded as high as $1,603.50. Churchill China shares last traded at $1,585.00, with a volume of 7,218 shares.

The company has a market cap of $173.64 million and a PE ratio of 24.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,595.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,483.52.

Churchill China Company Profile (LON:CHH)

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products for retail, hospitality, and household markets worldwide. It offers ceramic tabletop products, such as cups, plates, bowls, accessories, jugs, trays and boards, saucers, cookware, beverage pots, chips mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, stands and risers, mugs, sugar bowls, counter servingware, cutlery, pepper and salt products, crates and carriers, glassware, bud vases, butter blocks/pads, knives, spoons, lids, forks, sachet holders, egg cups, ashtrays, and vinegar/oil bottles.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.