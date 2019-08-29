Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.75

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and traded as low as $13.51. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 71,033 shares changing hands.

CHP.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.94.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

