China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Trading 6.2% Higher

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27, 130,240 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 537,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

China Pharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.