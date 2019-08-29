Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLCE. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on Childrens Place and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson set a $135.00 price target on Childrens Place and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank raised Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Childrens Place from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Childrens Place by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Childrens Place by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 469,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,648,000 after purchasing an additional 157,331 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Childrens Place in the 1st quarter valued at $1,946,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Childrens Place in the 1st quarter valued at $71,212,000.

Childrens Place stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.91. 34,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,301. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.96. Childrens Place has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.28 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

See Also: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.