Check Point Software Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,265 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 721% compared to the typical volume of 154 put options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Motco bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $107.46. 616,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,905. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

