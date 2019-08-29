ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Tops $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $2.56 million and $440,626.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinnest, BigONE and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022375 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002395 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00157024 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004027 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,483.38 or 1.00359881 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000659 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031378 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, ZB.COM, LBank, HitBTC, EXX, Binance, Huobi, OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

