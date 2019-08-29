Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.12

Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CERV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.12 and last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERV. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of $140.18 million and a PE ratio of 7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.28.

In other Cervus Equipment news, Director Peter Alan Lacey purchased 16,000 shares of Cervus Equipment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.72 per share, with a total value of C$187,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$392,748.92.

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

