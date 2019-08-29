Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.89-2.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion.Catalent also updated its FY20 guidance to ~$1.89-2.06 EPS.

Shares of CTLT opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.18. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Catalent to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.13.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $219,024.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $853,268.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

