Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.89-2.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion.Catalent also updated its FY20 guidance to ~$1.89-2.06 EPS.
Shares of CTLT opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.18. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $219,024.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $853,268.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.