Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.20

Cartier Resources Inc (CVE:ECR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 244500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a current ratio of 20.30, a quick ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Cartier Resources Company Profile (CVE:ECR)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located in Val-d'Or. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.