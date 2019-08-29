Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,854,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 16,348,100 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

CCL traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.29. 91,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. Carnival has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $67.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.26.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald acquired 22,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 8.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 18.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 255,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

