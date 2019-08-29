CargoX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,571.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. CargoX has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $13,571.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CargoX has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One CargoX token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00231647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.43 or 0.01348667 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018999 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00092246 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022114 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX’s genesis date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,067,833 tokens. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

