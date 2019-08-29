CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) Short Interest Update

CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,818,700 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 5,418,500 shares. Currently, 20.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRR. ValuEngine upgraded CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $1.00 price objective on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

CARBO Ceramics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. CARBO Ceramics has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CARBO Ceramics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other CARBO Ceramics news, VP Don P. Conkle acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 228,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,990.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Kolstad acquired 32,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $33,320.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 162,350 shares of company stock valued at $206,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in CARBO Ceramics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CARBO Ceramics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in CARBO Ceramics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

