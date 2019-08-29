Cappasity Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $66,233.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cappasity has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Cappasity token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, IDAX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00043188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $462.95 or 0.04859355 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,449,149 tokens. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cappasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

