Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Position Increased by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.22. 1,049,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,428. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $100.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $343,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,980,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,149 shares of company stock worth $5,053,283 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

