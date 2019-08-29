Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 253.50 ($3.31).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 243 ($3.18) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, May 31st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

In related news, insider Ian Hawksworth acquired 9,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £17,877.42 ($23,360.02).

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 204.50 ($2.67). 936,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 203.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 228.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 181.40 ($2.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 280.60 ($3.67).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.05%.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.