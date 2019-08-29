CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Trading Down 3.2%

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) shares were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44, approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 122,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 2.55% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

