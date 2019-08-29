CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Trading Down 3.2%

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) shares were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44, approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 122,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.
CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.
CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.
