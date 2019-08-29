Callisto Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and OOOBTC. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $3,314.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.02 or 0.01781647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00062219 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,001,541,204 coins and its circulating supply is 1,948,156,332 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.