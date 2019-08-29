CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

CRNCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.51. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.43.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

