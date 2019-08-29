Cadence Design Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,144 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,141% compared to the typical volume of 334 call options.

Shares of CDNS traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,356. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $3,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,596,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surendra Babu Mandava sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $274,724.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,954.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,144 shares of company stock valued at $11,747,432 over the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

