Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 968,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.33% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $108,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCMP. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,056,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the first quarter worth $224,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. CL King began coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $123.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,191. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.72. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $82.24 and a 12-month high of $129.94.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.80 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.28, for a total value of $324,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,541.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Li sold 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,134,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,893.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,758 shares of company stock worth $4,458,015 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

