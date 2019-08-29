Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.50

Burnham Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BURCA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and traded as high as $14.50. Burnham shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 614 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Burnham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.93 million for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%.

About Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

