Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.14-7.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.255305152-7.288647547 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.23 billion.Burlington Stores also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.14-7.22 EPS.

BURL stock traded up $32.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,667,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.45. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $184.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 186.11% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.12.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $3,303,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,483 shares in the company, valued at $51,114,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.23, for a total value of $1,091,139.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,132.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,630,907 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

