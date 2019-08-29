Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $215.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $200.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BURL. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global downgraded Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.12.

NYSE BURL traded up $28.52 on Thursday, hitting $201.79. 2,096,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,915. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.45. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $136.30 and a 52-week high of $184.82.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 186.11% and a net margin of 6.05%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $1,078,038.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,397,765.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $3,303,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,114,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,458 shares of company stock worth $6,630,907 over the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,183,000 after buying an additional 501,582 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $19,428,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Burlington Stores by 28.8% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 882,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,101,000 after buying an additional 197,274 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

