Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) PT Raised to $56.00

Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.04% from the company’s previous close.

BF/B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

Brown-Forman stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.36. The company had a trading volume of 243,263 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.05.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.