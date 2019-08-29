Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.14.

Several research firms recently commented on BF/B. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown-Forman from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Brown-Forman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Brown-Forman from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brown-Forman from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Brown-Forman from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:BF/B traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,262 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.05.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

