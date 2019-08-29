Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Up 6%

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $32.80, 382,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 549,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRKS. TheStreet downgraded Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $203.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $136,653.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,401,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,047,000 after acquiring an additional 237,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,509,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,977,000 after acquiring an additional 261,019 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,505,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 30.2% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,502,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,736,000 after acquiring an additional 813,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 32.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,365,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after acquiring an additional 585,715 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

