Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) Stake Boosted by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,883,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778,069 shares during the period. Brookfield Property Partners accounts for 2.0% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 2.34% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $189,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPY. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 858.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 33.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.89. 648,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,859. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.98%.

BPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

