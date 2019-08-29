Brokerages Set Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) PT at $49.63

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.63.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $52.78. 40,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,759. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.72 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 6,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $397,408.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,796. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $64,450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 24.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,084,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,613,000 after purchasing an additional 985,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $44,265,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $26,858,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $27,654,000.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

