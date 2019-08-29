Brokerages Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Target Price at $234.82

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total transaction of $9,799,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 232.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 42.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $48,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $262.64. The stock had a trading volume of 26,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,020. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.68 and its 200 day moving average is $231.63. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $264.63.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.