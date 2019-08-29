Brokerages Set Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Target Price at GBX 188.75

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 188.75 ($2.47).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target (down from GBX 200 ($2.61)) on shares of Elementis in a report on Monday, July 29th.

ELM stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 147 ($1.92). 548,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37. Elementis has a 52 week low of GBX 127.30 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 249.84 ($3.26). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 156. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.18 million and a PE ratio of 16.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 2.23 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Elementis’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

