Brokerages Set $55.33 Target Price for FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $55.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.44 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FS Bancorp an industry rank of 227 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.41. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,208. The stock has a market cap of $218.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

