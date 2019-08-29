Brokerages Expect Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.88 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) will post $10.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.40 million to $11.35 million. Evolution Petroleum reported sales of $11.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, September 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full-year sales of $43.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $44.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $43.25 million, with estimates ranging from $40.50 million to $46.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evolution Petroleum.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. 86,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,014. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

