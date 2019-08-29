Brokerages Expect Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.87 Million

Analysts forecast that Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) will post sales of $7.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Correvio Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.70 million and the lowest is $5.40 million. Correvio Pharma posted sales of $7.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will report full-year sales of $33.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.47 million to $35.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $47.34 million, with estimates ranging from $41.10 million to $52.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Correvio Pharma.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 575.20% and a negative net margin of 107.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Correvio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Correvio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Correvio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,788,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Correvio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Correvio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 39.6% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CORV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 53,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.43. Correvio Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

