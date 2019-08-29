Brokerages Expect A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for A10 Networks’ earnings. A10 Networks reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A10 Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow A10 Networks.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE ATEN opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

In related news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $108,134.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,495.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,257,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after purchasing an additional 463,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,218,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,281,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 256,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,212,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 195,785 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

