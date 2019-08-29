Brokerages Anticipate Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pareteum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Pareteum reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pareteum will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pareteum.

Get Pareteum alerts:

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. Pareteum had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 23.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Pareteum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pareteum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of TEUM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,451,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Pareteum has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pareteum (TEUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.