Brokerages Anticipate Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Paramount Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. Paramount Group reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paramount Group will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paramount Group.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $188.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.21 million. Paramount Group had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%. Paramount Group’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Shares of PGRE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. 908,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,244. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 120.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 241,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 132,147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 30,376 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth about $8,220,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter worth approximately $89,089,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

