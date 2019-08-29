Brokerages Anticipate FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $219.40 Million

Analysts expect FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) to announce $219.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.50 million and the highest is $221.30 million. FireEye posted sales of $211.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $871.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $869.74 million to $875.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $937.49 million, with estimates ranging from $917.24 million to $950.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $139,877.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $83,939.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 411,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,934.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,707 shares of company stock worth $471,066 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FireEye by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,854 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $55,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FireEye by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,190,940 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $269,407,000 after acquiring an additional 945,885 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in FireEye by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,089,169 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 737,369 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in FireEye by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 905,980 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 593,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEYE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,334. FireEye has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43.

FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

