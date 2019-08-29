BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) Major Shareholder Esw Capital, Llc Purchases 11,154 Shares of Stock

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) major shareholder Esw Capital, Llc purchased 11,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $15,169.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Esw Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BroadVision alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Esw Capital, Llc purchased 10,143 shares of BroadVision stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $13,794.48.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Esw Capital, Llc purchased 1,235 shares of BroadVision stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,691.95.

On Monday, August 12th, Esw Capital, Llc purchased 393 shares of BroadVision stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $538.41.

On Thursday, August 8th, Esw Capital, Llc purchased 3,115 shares of BroadVision stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,298.70.

On Friday, August 2nd, Esw Capital, Llc purchased 6,376 shares of BroadVision stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $8,862.64.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Esw Capital, Llc purchased 7,231 shares of BroadVision stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $10,051.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BVSN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. BroadVision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.16.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BroadVision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

BroadVision Company Profile

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for BroadVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BroadVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.