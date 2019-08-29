Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Short Interest Up 7.8% in August

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,756,200 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 6,264,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.2 days. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:BGG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.17. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,315. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.08. Briggs & Stratton has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $471.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.87 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Briggs & Stratton’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Briggs & Stratton will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Briggs & Stratton by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,465,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,832,000 after acquiring an additional 793,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Briggs & Stratton in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,809,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Briggs & Stratton by 408.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 445,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Briggs & Stratton by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,021,000 after acquiring an additional 352,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Briggs & Stratton in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Briggs & Stratton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

