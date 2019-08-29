Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,384,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,898,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $91,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,856,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,297,000 after purchasing an additional 219,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 190,913 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,952,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,967,000 after purchasing an additional 77,151 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,449,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,314,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 314,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.24. 8,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

BDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,769.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

