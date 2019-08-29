Brady (LON:BRY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $55.58

Shares of Brady PLC (LON:BRY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.58 and traded as low as $32.04. Brady shares last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 1,107 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Brady Company Profile (LON:BRY)

Brady plc provides integrated trading, process, and risk management software solutions to the commodity, recycling, and energy trading companies primarily in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, India, the United States, other EMEA regions, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers energy solutions, including energy trading and risk management, energy logistics, energy data management, and energy settlement, as well as credit risk solutions; and commodities solutions, such as hedging and risk management, derivative trading and risk, LME brokerage, physical trading and risk, logistics and inventory management, trade finance and accounting, and contract management, as well as raw material, concentrates, and supply management.

