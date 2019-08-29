BOX (NYSE:BOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, Zacks reports. BOX had a negative return on equity of 446.05% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BOX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 597,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.36. BOX has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $25.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Craig Hallum lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on BOX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In related news, Director Josh Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $67,284.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,084,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,538,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

